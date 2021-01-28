ankrETH Price Tops $1,190.31 on Top Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ankrETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,190.31 or 0.03575227 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $34.91 million and approximately $303,970.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

ankrETH Token Trading

ankrETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars.

