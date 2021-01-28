Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $350.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.
ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.20.
NYSE ANTM opened at $290.17 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.26.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
