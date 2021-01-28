Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $350.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.20.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $290.17 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.