Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.39. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,247,620 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$156.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

