Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.75.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
