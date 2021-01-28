Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

