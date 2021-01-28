Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $107,560.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00272673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037016 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,311,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.