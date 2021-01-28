Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apache in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

Get Apache alerts:

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.