Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 5.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $44.90. 788,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 707,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,719,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 238,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

