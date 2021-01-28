Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.25. 37,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 11,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

