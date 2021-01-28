Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 2,040,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,547,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27.

Get Apex Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,294 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,568,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,861,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 78.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 195,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.