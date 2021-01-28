API3 Price Hits $5.34 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $73.89 million and $21.80 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00016170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00129880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00270938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00066702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036717 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.