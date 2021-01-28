APIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $449,230.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $449,230.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00320310 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

