Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 8.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.44 and last traded at $215.69. Approximately 2,009,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,669,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.24.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -392.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,529,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

