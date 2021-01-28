Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

