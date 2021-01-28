Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,001 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

