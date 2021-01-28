Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

