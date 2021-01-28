Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.
AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
