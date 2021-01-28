Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $133.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

