Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,761,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.