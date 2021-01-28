Apple’s (AAPL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

