Apple’s (AAPL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 46,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

