Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.85. 817,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,257,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

