Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Position Reduced by Interwest Venture Management Co.

Interwest Venture Management Co. trimmed its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,389 shares during the quarter. Applied Genetic Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 5.43% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 15,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,875. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.