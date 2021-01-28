Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

