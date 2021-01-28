Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.13. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,022,045 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

