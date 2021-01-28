APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,725.06 and approximately $10.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00085276 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.04 or 0.00897110 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000956 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015833 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000219 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,439,802 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

