Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Reduced by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after buying an additional 599,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 213.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 513,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after buying an additional 370,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $30,528,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.96. 8,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,633. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

