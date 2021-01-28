AquariusCoin (ARCO) Hits Market Cap of $516,595.56

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 348.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded up 358.6% against the US dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $516,595.56 and approximately $122.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121,952.46 or 3.69640684 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,275,071 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

