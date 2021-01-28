Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 1,116,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 860,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

