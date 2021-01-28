Aragon Trading 12% Higher This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Aragon has a total market cap of $156.70 million and approximately $45.11 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00012241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.