Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.80 million and $7.61 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00075987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00933343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.76 or 0.04424028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017944 BTC.

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

