Arcblock Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $7.20 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00873814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.69 or 0.04143341 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.