Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years.

Archrock stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

