Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.15

Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) (LON:ARC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $189.15 and traded as low as $180.05. Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 24,051 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.28.

About Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.