Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU) Trading Down 13.5%

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU) fell 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.52.

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) Company Profile (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and the United States. It produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-Central Saskatchewan and Southern California. The company also holds a 60% interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan; and 30% interest in the Rebeico project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

