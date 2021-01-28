Argus Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.93.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $9.41 on Thursday, reaching $242.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,127,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $473,308,000 after purchasing an additional 406,976 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

