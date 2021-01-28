Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

