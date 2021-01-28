Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,954. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

