Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

