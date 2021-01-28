ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) Trading Down 6.5%

ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 200,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 304,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 million during the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

