Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $305.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $320.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

