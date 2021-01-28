Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $324.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.
NYSE ANET traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at $190,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
