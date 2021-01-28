Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $324.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at $190,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.