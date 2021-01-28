ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.