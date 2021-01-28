Ark Market Cap Reaches $50.90 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $50.90 million and $3.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,992,234 coins and its circulating supply is 126,871,337 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

