ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 732.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

ARKW traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,543. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average is $121.53.

