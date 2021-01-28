Arqma Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $29,796.34 and $28,558.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.36 or 0.04013333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00402269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.01225734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00513458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00406472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00258127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023031 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,101,473 coins and its circulating supply is 8,056,930 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

