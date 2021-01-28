Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

