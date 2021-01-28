Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.79

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.79 and traded as high as $30.83. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 44,041 shares changing hands.

AROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $457.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares in the company, valued at $980,572.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arrow Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

