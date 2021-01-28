Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 17,352 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $250.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.56. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

