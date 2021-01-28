Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.92 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 331.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,385 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,037,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.53.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.