Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 11,146 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,063 in the last 90 days.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

